Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $1,249,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,508 shares of company stock worth $22,954,317 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $494.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $506.91. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

