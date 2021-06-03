Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,190 Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after acquiring an additional 235,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $10,416,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $7,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 102,417 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,563 shares of company stock worth $221,961 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $100.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.23.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

