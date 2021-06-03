Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.31

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.31 and last traded at C$16.25, with a volume of 21010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIA. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.48.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently -528.81%.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.20, for a total transaction of C$145,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,270,780. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $357,707.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

