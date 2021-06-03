Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Director Sells C$48,000.00 in Stock

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,454,400.

Paula Jourdain Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 9,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.20, for a total value of C$145,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total value of C$63,920.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total value of C$57,374.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$16.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$16.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -528.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIA. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.48.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

