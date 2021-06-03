Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Increases By 33.3%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $34.80.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

