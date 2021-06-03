Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Increases By 33.3%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $34.80.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
