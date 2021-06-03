Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Increases By 34.7%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the April 29th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 67,804 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTT opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.78. Wireless Telecom Group has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

