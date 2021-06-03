Short Interest in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expands By 29.5%

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the April 29th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.