Short Interest in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Rises By 30.4%

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 407,100 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the April 29th total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

LXFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Luxfer stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $663.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Luxfer has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Luxfer’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Luxfer by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after buying an additional 962,915 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Luxfer by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 202,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Luxfer by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after buying an additional 93,516 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Luxfer by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

