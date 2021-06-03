Short Interest in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Grows By 25.7%

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 29th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 916,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:HAE opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.40. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $840,387 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Haemonetics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,121,000 after buying an additional 92,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 148.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after buying an additional 227,285 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at $525,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 121.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HAE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

