Short Interest in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Increases By 25.0%

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Elmira Savings Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

NASDAQ ESBK opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64. Elmira Savings Bank has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Elmira Savings Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.