Short Interest in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Expands By 29.8%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the April 29th total of 7,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

CVE opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 3.21.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

