Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Grows By 24.3%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the April 29th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after buying an additional 3,150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,006,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 176,494 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,832,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 135,339 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $230.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.14.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.05% and a negative net margin of 307.53%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

