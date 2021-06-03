Short Interest in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expands By 32.9%

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the April 29th total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.71. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

