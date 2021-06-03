Shiloh Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the April 29th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SHLOQ opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11. Shiloh Industries has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $2.35.
About Shiloh Industries
