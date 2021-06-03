Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will report sales of $112.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $67.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $483.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.60 million to $487.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $601.40 million, with estimates ranging from $570.80 million to $650.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

FOUR traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.16. 590,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $104.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.99.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,821,129 shares of company stock worth $350,064,544. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 8.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 14.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 37.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

