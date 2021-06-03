Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Short Interest Update

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the April 29th total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 147.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHLX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,555,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,849,000 after buying an additional 941,499 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 9,341.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,839,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,919,000 after buying an additional 8,745,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after buying an additional 93,676 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after buying an additional 247,115 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,351,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after buying an additional 46,626 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.