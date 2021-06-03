Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 5,235.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 79,950 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Precigen by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.34. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $726,583.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,699,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,274,215.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $59,053.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,999.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,640,540 shares of company stock valued at $11,266,952. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

