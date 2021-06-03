Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,099 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 52.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $75.46 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

