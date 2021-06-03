Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $262,000 Investment in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NIU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 308,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,490 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,249,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,818,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NIU. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 98.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.92 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 19.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

