Shell Asset Management Co. Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $92.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.66.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

