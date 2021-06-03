Shell Asset Management Co. Has $319,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.55.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.