Shell Asset Management Co. Buys Shares of 1,180 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMG stock opened at $166.30 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

