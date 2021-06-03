Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of MarineMax at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,195,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $115,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,722 shares of company stock worth $6,413,978 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

