Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,429,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $428.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $437.67. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $365.06 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.05.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

