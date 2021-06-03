Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

COST opened at $380.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $168.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

