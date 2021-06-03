Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after buying an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,325,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

