Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 32,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU stock opened at $445.44 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.19 and a 52-week high of $447.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

