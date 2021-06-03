Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.53. Sharp shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 28,336 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sharp Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

