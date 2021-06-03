Shard Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.97 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Shard has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $12.97 million and approximately $84,125.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

