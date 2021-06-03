Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Get Semtech alerts:

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.33. Semtech has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.