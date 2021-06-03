Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Shares of SMTC opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Semtech has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $83.94.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

