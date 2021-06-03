Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Announces Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.22. Semtech has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $83.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMTC. TheStreet downgraded Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

