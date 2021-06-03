Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the first quarter worth $100,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

GRSV stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

