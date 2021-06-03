Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $985,000 Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,298,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,724,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

