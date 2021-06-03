Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POW. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 32.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Powered Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of POW stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Powered Brands has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

