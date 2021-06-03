Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $964,000 in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 1.22% of Athlon Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,355,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000.

SWET opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

