Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $502,000 in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital2 during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GigCapital2 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GigCapital2 stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04. GigCapital2, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

GigCapital2 Company Profile

GigCapital2, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of the provision of patient-centric digital health technologies, and tech-enabled healthcare and related services.

