Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 50,000 CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter valued at $527,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

Shares of PRPB stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB).

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.