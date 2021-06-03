Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $1,243,000.

SSAAU stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

