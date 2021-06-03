Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,310,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,674,000.

OTCMKTS FOREU opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

