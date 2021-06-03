Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 29th total of 110,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 745,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Scopus BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SCPS opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33. Scopus BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

