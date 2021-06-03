Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after acquiring an additional 569,348 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 311,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 262.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.31. 2,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $48.48 and a 1 year high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

