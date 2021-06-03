Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Discerene Group LP’s Largest Position

Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,383,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,820 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 33.7% of Discerene Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Discerene Group LP owned 0.24% of Schlumberger worth $91,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 72,504.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 36,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 36,252 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 76,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 252,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.43. 547,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,116,263. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

