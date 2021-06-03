Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Sanne Group (LON:SNN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

SNN has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanne Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 685 ($8.95).

Sanne Group stock opened at GBX 775 ($10.13) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 669.90. Sanne Group has a 1 year low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 776 ($10.14). The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

