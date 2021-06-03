Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Gap Down to $22.44

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.44, but opened at $21.59. Sally Beauty shares last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 682 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,927 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,636,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,738,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.