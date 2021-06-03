salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report $6.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.24 billion and the lowest is $6.20 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $5.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $25.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.95 billion to $31.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,353,980.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,757,961 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $234.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.92. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

