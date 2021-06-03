Safex Token Price Up 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 78.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $19.89 million and $7,808.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022671 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

