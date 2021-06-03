Sadoff Investment Management LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.94. 44,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,434,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

