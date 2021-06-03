Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 8,075 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up about 4.5% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of D.R. Horton worth $64,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,368,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,931. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.