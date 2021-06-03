Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 23,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 6,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $363.41. 17,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,007. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $360.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

